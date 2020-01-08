Rum tarafı yağışlar sonrasında baraj kapaklarını açtı... Bölgeden görüntüler Haberal TV'de...Güncelleme Tarihi: 08 Ocak 2020, 12:37
Lefke ve Güzelyurt tehlike altında (Güney'deki barajdan anlık görüntüler)
YORUM EKLE
YORUMLAR
Emin girne - 40 dakika Önce
They did this last few years as well.. all their toilet substances came over to our side too.. disgraceful.. yet Akinci did nothing.. let's see if he says or does anything this year.. let's see who will at least protest.. but this is the Greek justice
This is against human rights. Why do t the authorities do something about this cruel act?