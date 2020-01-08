Lefke ve Güzelyurt tehlike altında (Güney'deki barajdan anlık görüntüler)

Rum tarafı yağışlar sonrasında baraj kapaklarını açtı... Bölgeden görüntüler Haberal TV'de...

Güncelleme Tarihi: 08 Ocak 2020, 12:37
S Ayliffe
S Ayliffe - 2 saat Önce

This is against human rights. Why do t the authorities do something about this cruel act?

Emin girne
Emin girne - 40 dakika Önce

They did this last few years as well.. all their toilet substances came over to our side too.. disgraceful.. yet Akinci did nothing.. let's see if he says or does anything this year.. let's see who will at least protest.. but this is the Greek justice

Songul pervane
Songul pervane - 32 dakika Önce

Neden kapakları acdilar ki

SIRADAKİ HABER
KKTC'de bu da oldu: Dikkat Girne Dağyolu'nda...
KKTC'de bu da oldu: Dikkat Girne Dağyolu'nda...
